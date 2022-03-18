StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF) Short Interest Down 16.5% in February

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SZLSF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 75,100 shares, a decline of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 89,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 46.9 days.

SZLSF opened at $0.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.24. StageZero Life Sciences has a 52-week low of $0.00 and a 52-week high of $1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 0.66.

Get StageZero Life Sciences alerts:

About StageZero Life Sciences (Get Rating)

StageZero Life Sciences Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of proprietary molecular diagnostic tests for detection of diseases and for personalized health management, with a focus on cancer-related indications. Its products includes Sentinel Principle, and ColonSentry. The company was founded by Choong-Chin Liew and K.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for StageZero Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for StageZero Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.