Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford Sells 14,120 Shares of Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Andrew Nigel (Andy) Halford sold 14,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 492 ($6.40), for a total value of £69,470.40 ($90,338.62).

Standard Chartered stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.51) on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 524.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 474.68. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The firm has a market capitalization of £15.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.07.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.26%.

STAN has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

