Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN) Insider Sells £64,098.93 in Stock

Standard Chartered PLC (LON:STAN – Get Rating) insider Bill Winters sold 13,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 483 ($6.28), for a total transaction of £64,098.93 ($83,353.62).

Shares of STAN stock opened at GBX 501 ($6.51) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 524.22 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 474.68. Standard Chartered PLC has a 52-week low of GBX 406.20 ($5.28) and a 52-week high of GBX 590 ($7.67). The stock has a market cap of £15.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 24th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This is a positive change from Standard Chartered’s previous dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.21%. Standard Chartered’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.26%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on STAN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 660 ($8.58) to GBX 610 ($7.93) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.32) target price on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Standard Chartered in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Standard Chartered from GBX 610 ($7.93) to GBX 620 ($8.06) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standard Chartered currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 612.71 ($7.97).

Standard Chartered PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services primarily in Asia, Africa, Europe, the Americas, and the Middle East. The company operates through Corporate & Institutional Banking, Retail banking, Commercial Banking, and Private Banking segments.

