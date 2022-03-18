Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Purchased by Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 120,495 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,337 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $14,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,923,711 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $884,920,000 after acquiring an additional 4,390,109 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after acquiring an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,639,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $180,817,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054,795 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at approximately $100,376,000. 69.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SBUX has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $108.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $106.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners reduced their price objective on Starbucks from $123.00 to $117.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.15.

NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $87.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $100.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.91. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $78.92 and a fifty-two week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $94.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $106.86.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 56.17% and a net margin of 14.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

