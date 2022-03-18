Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 10.9%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 100,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 19,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.
The firm has a market cap of C$10.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.
Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)
