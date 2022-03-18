Starcore International Mines (TSE:SAM) Trading Down 10.9%

Starcore International Mines Ltd. (TSE:SAM – Get Rating) shares traded down 10.9% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as C$0.20 and last traded at C$0.21. 100,164 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 420% from the average session volume of 19,253 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.23.

The firm has a market cap of C$10.18 million and a P/E ratio of 27.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.10 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$0.24 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.25.

Get Starcore International Mines alerts:

Starcore International Mines Company Profile (TSE:SAM)

Starcore International Mines Ltd., a mineral resource company, explores for, develops, and produces mineral resources in Mexico. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. Its principal property is the San Martin mine that consists of 8 mining claims covering an area of 12,991 hectares located in Queretaro, Mexico.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starcore International Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starcore International Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.