STARSHIP (STARSHIP) Price Down 9.8% Over Last Week

STARSHIP (STARSHIP) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 18th. STARSHIP has a total market capitalization of $5.53 million and $15,746.00 worth of STARSHIP was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, STARSHIP has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One STARSHIP coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000720 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002464 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001926 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.30 or 0.00045079 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000149 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,829.15 or 0.06968512 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40,598.43 or 0.99998333 BTC.

ApeCoin (APE) traded up 53.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00034050 BTC.

STARSHIP’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,908,258 coins. STARSHIP’s official Twitter account is @StarShipBSC . The Reddit community for STARSHIP is https://reddit.com/r/starshipcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

