State of Alaska Department of Revenue Cuts Position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 27,864 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 835 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.07% of S&T Bancorp worth $878,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Comerica Bank raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 60,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,904,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 421,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,419,000 after purchasing an additional 5,940 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 41,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 23,703 shares during the period. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of S&T Bancorp by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 1,544 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of S&T Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $731,000. Institutional investors own 59.43% of the company’s stock.

Get S&T Bancorp alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ STBA opened at $31.16 on Friday. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.02 and a fifty-two week high of $35.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.69.

S&T Bancorp ( NASDAQ:STBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.06). S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 31.18% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The business had revenue of $84.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.45 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 10th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.72%. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.43%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on STBA shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of S&T Bancorp in a report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, S&T Bancorp currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.82.

S&T Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

S&T Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services and insurance solutions for both business and individual clients. It offers traditional banking services, which include accepting time and demand deposits and originating commercial and consumer loans, brokerage services, and trust services including serving as executor and trustee under wills and deeds and as guardian and custodian of employee benefits.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for S&T Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&T Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.