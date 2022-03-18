State of Alaska Department of Revenue Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its position in shares of B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,324 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in B. Riley Financial were worth $1,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $78,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $200,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $201,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of B. Riley Financial in the third quarter worth approximately $202,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of B. Riley Financial by 11.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 4,090 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. 59.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Bryant R. Riley acquired 30,000 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $62.83 per share, with a total value of $1,884,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder B. Riley Financial, Inc. acquired 207,917 shares of B. Riley Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.34 per share, with a total value of $1,734,027.78. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 1,351,355 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,152 over the last ninety days. 26.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of B. Riley Financial stock opened at $68.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.58. B. Riley Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $91.24. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $65.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.13. The company has a quick ratio of 3.47, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is 26.39%.

B. Riley Financial, Inc provides financial services and solutions to the capital raising and financial advisory needs of public and private firms. It operates through the following segments: Capital Markets, Auction and Liquidation, Financial Consulting, Principal Investments-United Online and magicJack, Brands, and Corporate and Other.

