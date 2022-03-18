State of Alaska Department of Revenue Lowers Stock Holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,083 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 635 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TXRH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Texas Roadhouse by 87.8% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,444,839 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $318,371,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,854 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $105,826,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 40.3% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,621,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,072,000 after buying an additional 465,294 shares during the period. Pensioenfonds Rail & OV purchased a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 3rd quarter valued at about $18,266,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 90.2% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 371,639 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $33,942,000 after buying an additional 176,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $82.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $88.68. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12-month low of $69.54 and a 12-month high of $110.75.

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $895.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.53 million. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 23.21% and a net margin of 7.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 8th. This is an increase from Texas Roadhouse’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.23%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 52.57%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. StockNews.com upgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. MKM Partners raised their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $113.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group raised Texas Roadhouse from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $98.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $107.68.

In related news, General Counsel Christopher C. Colson sold 4,000 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $359,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Tonya Robinson sold 6,747 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $594,208.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,546 shares of company stock worth $1,381,209. Company insiders own 4.99% of the company’s stock.

About Texas Roadhouse

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

