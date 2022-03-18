State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 355 Shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lessened its stake in The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Scotts Miracle-Gro were worth $949,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 134.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 195 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Scotts Miracle-Gro by 182.3% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Scotts Miracle-Gro during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. 61.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Scotts Miracle-Gro in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded Scotts Miracle-Gro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Scotts Miracle-Gro from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $205.00.

Scotts Miracle-Gro stock opened at $129.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.71. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $141.13 and its 200 day moving average is $149.64. The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company has a twelve month low of $110.81 and a twelve month high of $254.34.

Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.81) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $566.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $561.18 million. Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 46.76% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company will post 8.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 24th were given a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. Scotts Miracle-Gro’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.69%.

Scotts Miracle-Gro Co engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of systems and accessories for hydroponic gardening. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. The U.S. Consumer segment consists of consumer lawn and garden business. The Hawthorn segment includes indoor, urban, and hydroponic gardening business.

