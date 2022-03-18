State of Alaska Department of Revenue Sells 360 Shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 360 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LSTR. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Landstar System during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,927,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 691,271 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $109,096,000 after acquiring an additional 162,336 shares during the period. Ensemble Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Landstar System by 32.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ensemble Capital Management LLC now owns 236,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $37,270,000 after acquiring an additional 57,704 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Landstar System by 324.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 68,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,838,000 after purchasing an additional 52,491 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Landstar System by 35.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 153,214 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $24,211,000 after purchasing an additional 40,365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Dr. Homaira Akbari bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $151.30 per share, with a total value of $302,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LSTR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Landstar System from $184.00 to $165.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Landstar System from $128.00 to $120.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wolfe Research downgraded Landstar System from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $169.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Landstar System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.80.

Landstar System stock opened at $161.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. Landstar System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $147.24 and a 52 week high of $188.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $158.24 and a 200-day moving average of $165.77.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.14. Landstar System had a return on equity of 45.49% and a net margin of 5.84%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.01 EPS. Landstar System’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 10.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. Landstar System’s payout ratio is presently 10.02%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

