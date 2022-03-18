State of Alaska Department of Revenue Trims Position in Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE:UHT – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 368 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue owned 0.11% of Universal Health Realty Income Trust worth $926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 501.2% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the period. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 4.6% during the third quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the period. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in shares of Universal Health Realty Income Trust by 95,220.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,766 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $293,000 after buying an additional 4,761 shares during the period. 63.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Universal Health Realty Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th.

Shares of UHT stock opened at $59.39 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $818.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $57.80 and its 200 day moving average is $57.92. Universal Health Realty Income Trust has a twelve month low of $55.01 and a twelve month high of $74.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 21st will be paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 18th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.75%. Universal Health Realty Income Trust’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

About Universal Health Realty Income Trust (Get Rating)

Universal Health Realty Income Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in investing and leasing healthcare and human service facilities through direct ownership or joint ventures. The firm focuses on investing in acute care hospitals, rehabilitation hospitals, sub-acute facilities, medical office buildings, free-standing emergency departments, and childcare centers.

