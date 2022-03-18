Stelco (TSE:STLC) Raised to “Buy” at BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Stelco (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports. BNP Paribas currently has C$56.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on STLC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$51.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Stelco from C$55.00 to C$54.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Stelco in a report on Friday, January 7th. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Stelco to C$55.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Stelco from C$53.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$53.55.

TSE:STLC opened at C$49.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.59 billion and a PE ratio of 2.58. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$38.57 and a 200 day moving average price of C$41.04. Stelco has a 12-month low of C$24.55 and a 12-month high of C$51.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.69.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 3.67%.

Stelco Company Profile

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

