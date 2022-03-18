Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Stem, Inc. (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 17,190,000 shares, a growth of 16.5% from the February 13th total of 14,760,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.1 days. Approximately 13.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

In related news, Director David S. Buzby sold 86,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.01, for a total value of $775,950.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Anil Tammineedi sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.23, for a total value of $823,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 356,121 shares of company stock worth $3,162,750 in the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Stem by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,026,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,288,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218,426 shares during the period. General Electric Co. acquired a new stake in Stem in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,378,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 158.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,603,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,081,000 after buying an additional 2,207,792 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Stem by 89.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,182,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,403,000 after buying an additional 1,033,005 shares during the period. Finally, SIR Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Stem by 424.0% during the fourth quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,082,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,534,000 after purchasing an additional 875,871 shares during the last quarter. 43.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE STEM opened at $9.81 on Friday. Stem has a twelve month low of $7.26 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.31 and a 200 day moving average of $18.39. The company has a quick ratio of 11.38, a current ratio of 11.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Stem (NYSE:STEM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter. Stem had a positive return on equity of 12.33% and a negative net margin of 79.46%. The firm had revenue of $52.78 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently commented on STEM. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Stem from $35.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Stem in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Stem currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.40.

Stem, Inc operates as an energy technology company in the United States. The company offers energy storage solutions with Athena, an artificial intelligence powered analytics platform to optimize energy use by automatically switching between battery power, onsite generation, and grid power. It serves commercial and industrial enterprises, independent power producers, renewable project developers, utilities, and grid operators.

