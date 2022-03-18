Steve Foots Sells 13,802 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).
Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,408 ($96.33) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,643.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,816.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,142 ($79.87) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($136.61). The company has a market capitalization of £10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28.
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.
Croda International Company Profile (Get Rating)
Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.
