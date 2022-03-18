Steve Foots Sells 13,802 Shares of Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($91.50), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,262,820.18).

Shares of CRDA stock opened at GBX 7,408 ($96.33) on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of GBX 7,643.40 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 8,816.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00. Croda International Plc has a 12-month low of GBX 6,142 ($79.87) and a 12-month high of £105.05 ($136.61). The company has a market capitalization of £10.34 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.28.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.50 ($0.73) per share. This is an increase from Croda International’s previous dividend of $43.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.75%. Croda International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.41%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CRDA shares. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Croda International from GBX 8,500 ($110.53) to GBX 8,700 ($113.13) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Croda International in a report on Friday, November 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($120.94) to GBX 8,600 ($111.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a GBX 6,600 ($85.83) target price on shares of Croda International in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Croda International to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 9,400 ($122.24) target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 8,437.50 ($109.72).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. The company operates in four segments: Personal Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. It offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

