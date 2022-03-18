Stifel Nicolaus Downgrades Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) to Hold

Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $5.00 target price on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $24.00.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NKTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $24.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. BTIG Research lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Bank of America lowered shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer raised shares of Nektar Therapeutics from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, William Blair cut shares of Nektar Therapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nektar Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.58.

Get Nektar Therapeutics alerts:

NKTR opened at $5.54 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $13.38. Nektar Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.88 and a 1-year high of $23.50.

Nektar Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NKTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.33 million. Nektar Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 514.03% and a negative return on equity of 61.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Nektar Therapeutics will post -2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP John Northcott sold 4,852 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total value of $53,129.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,363 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.95, for a total transaction of $25,874.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 38,186 shares of company stock valued at $418,137. Corporate insiders own 2.91% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NKTR. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 4,029.6% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,176 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in Nektar Therapeutics by 17.3% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 8,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares during the period. Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics during the third quarter worth approximately $143,000. Finally, Frontier Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Nektar Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Nektar Therapeutics is a research-based biopharmaceutical company that focuses on discovering and developing medicines in areas of unmet medical need. Its research and development pipeline of new investigational drugs includes therapies for oncology, immunology and virology. The firm focuses on using new chemistry approaches to make medicines to treat cancer and auto-immune disease.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nektar Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nektar Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.