Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF) Price Target to C$2.50

Flow Beverage (OTC:FLWBF – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$3.00 to C$2.50 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of FLWBF opened at $0.92 on Wednesday. Flow Beverage has a 12 month low of $0.82 and a 12 month high of $3.65.
Flow Beverage Company Profile (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Flow Beverage (FLWBF)
- Consensus Is These 3 Stocks Are Strong Buys
- 3 Buy The Dip Opportunities From China
- 3 Great Tech Stocks Under $15: Buy Now, While Tech is Down
- The Bottom Is In For Williams-Sonoma But Wait to Buy It
- This Is A Buyable Bottom For Homebuilder Lennar
Receive News & Ratings for Flow Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flow Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.