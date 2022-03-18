STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €48.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) received a €48.00 ($52.75) target price from equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 27.52% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on STM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($57.14) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Monday, January 31st. UBS Group set a €44.00 ($48.35) price target on STMicroelectronics in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($52.75) target price on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €44.50 ($48.90) price target on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €50.45 ($55.44).

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

Shares of EPA:STM opened at €37.64 ($41.36) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €39.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is €40.08. STMicroelectronics has a 1 year low of €12.40 ($13.63) and a 1 year high of €21.45 ($23.57).

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.