Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Micro Focus International Put Options (NYSE:MFGP)

Micro Focus International plc (NYSE:MFGP – Get Rating) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Thursday. Stock traders bought 2,501 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 4,139% compared to the average volume of 59 put options.

MFGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Investec upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Micro Focus International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE MFGP opened at $5.19 on Friday. Micro Focus International has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $8.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 21st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.203 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This is a positive change from Micro Focus International’s previous annual dividend of $0.16. This represents a yield of 4.1%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Micro Focus International by 3,374.8% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,307,000 after acquiring an additional 411,764 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Micro Focus International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $135,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new position in shares of Micro Focus International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 82.2% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 302,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 136,370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Micro Focus International by 160.0% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 24,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 15,162 shares in the last quarter. 19.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Micro Focus International Plc engages in the management of mature infrastructure software assets to organizations leverage value from their investments in IT infrastructure and business applications. It operates through the following segments: Micro Focus Product Portfolio and SUSE Product Portfolio.

