StockNews.com Begins Coverage on China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of China HGS Real Estate (NASDAQ:HGSH – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

HGSH opened at $3.44 on Friday. China HGS Real Estate has a 1-year low of $1.40 and a 1-year high of $3.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.12.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 24.5% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 42,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,276 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in China HGS Real Estate by 139.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 33,231 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in China HGS Real Estate in the third quarter worth $93,000. 58.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

China HGS Real Estate, Inc engages in real estate development, primarily in the construction and sale of residential apartments, car parks, and commercial properties. Its projects include the Mingzhu Beiyuan, Oriental Pearl Garden, and Liangzhou Road, which are located in Hanzhong City; and the Yangzhou Pearl Garden and Yangzhou Palace, which are located in Yang County.

