StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Eastern (NASDAQ:EML)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Eastern (NASDAQ:EML – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of EML stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $152.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.32 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.01. Eastern has a 12-month low of $23.12 and a 12-month high of $33.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EML. Cove Street Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 50.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,884 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $329,000. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Eastern by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wittenberg Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 903 shares during the period. Finally, Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in shares of Eastern in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $377,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

The Eastern Co engages in the design, manufacture and sale of industrial hardware, security products and metal products. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Solutions and Diversified Products. The Engineered Solutions segment consists of Big 3 Precision. The Diversified Products segment consists of Frazer & Jones, Greenwald Industries, and Argo EMS.

