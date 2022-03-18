StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Penns Woods Bancorp (NASDAQ:PWOD – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of PWOD stock opened at $24.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $171.54 million, a P/E ratio of 10.68 and a beta of 0.57. The business’s 50 day moving average is $24.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Penns Woods Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.75 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp by 125.8% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $176,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $262,000. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penns Woods Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.29% of the company’s stock.

Penns Woods Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm offers products including accepting time, demand and savings deposits, including Super NOW accounts, regular savings accounts, money market certificates, investment certificates, fixed-rate certificates of deposit and club accounts.

