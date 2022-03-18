StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Trinity Biotech (NASDAQ:TRIB – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Trinity Biotech from a “c-” rating to a “d-” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th.

Get Trinity Biotech alerts:

Shares of Trinity Biotech stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.71. Trinity Biotech has a 12 month low of $0.86 and a 12 month high of $4.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.22 million, a P/E ratio of -6.34 and a beta of 1.55.

Trinity Biotech ( NASDAQ:TRIB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. Trinity Biotech had a negative return on equity of 3,160.63% and a negative net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $22.00 million during the quarter.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRIB. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 2,286,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,269,000 after purchasing an additional 190,250 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the third quarter valued at approximately $139,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Trinity Biotech by 171.5% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 60,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 37,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whitefort Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Trinity Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 27.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trinity Biotech Company Profile (Get Rating)

Trinity Biotech Plc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of medical diagnostic products for the clinical laboratory and point-of-care segments of the diagnostic market. It operates through the Americas and Rest of World geographical segments. The company was founded by Ronan O’Caoimh and Denis R.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trinity Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trinity Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.