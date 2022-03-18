StockNews.com Downgrades UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT) to Sell

UFP Technologies (NASDAQ:UFPT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of UFP Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Colliers Securities started coverage on shares of UFP Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ UFPT opened at $61.42 on Wednesday. UFP Technologies has a 1 year low of $46.94 and a 1 year high of $76.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.64. The company has a market capitalization of $462.55 million, a P/E ratio of 27.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.98.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $56.34 million during the quarter. UFP Technologies had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UFP Technologies will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UFPT. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 110.8% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 862 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 453 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 188.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,507 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 116,550.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,333 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC increased its stake in UFP Technologies by 23.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $204,000. 81.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

UFP Technologies, Inc engages in designing and custom manufacturing of components, subassemblies, products and packaging utilizing specialized foams, films, and plastics primarily for the medical market. The firm manufactures its products by converting raw materials using laminating, molding, radio frequency and impulse welding and fabricating manufacturing techniques. �It’s single-use and single-patient devices and components are used in a wide range of medical devices, disposable wound care products, infection prevention, minimally invasive surgery, wearables, orthopedic soft goods, and orthopedic implant packaging.

