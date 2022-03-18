StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Inuvo stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.
About Inuvo (Get Rating)
Further Reading
