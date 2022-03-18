StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Inuvo (NYSE:INUV)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Inuvo (NYSE:INUV – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Inuvo stock opened at $0.56 on Friday. Inuvo has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $1.27. The company has a market cap of $66.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 0.85.

Inuvo, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence-driven commerce solutions. The firm provides platforms that can identify and message online audiences for any product or service across devices, channels and formats, including video, mobile, connected television, display, social and native.

