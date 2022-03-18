StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Minerva Neurosciences (NASDAQ:NERV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently commented on NERV. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Minerva Neurosciences to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Minerva Neurosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.75 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 5th.

NERV stock opened at $0.72 on Friday. Minerva Neurosciences has a twelve month low of $0.63 and a twelve month high of $3.54. The company has a market cap of $30.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.61 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.75.

Minerva Neurosciences ( NASDAQ:NERV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.31). Research analysts predict that Minerva Neurosciences will post -0.86 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Two Sigma Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 26.0% in the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 480,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 99,141 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Minerva Neurosciences by 126.5% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,294,444 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,003,000 after buying an additional 722,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Minerva Neurosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.03% of the company’s stock.

Minerva Neurosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates to treat central nervous system diseases. It develops Roluperidone for the treatment of negative symptoms in patients with schizophrenia and MIN-301 for the treatment of Parkinson’s disease.

