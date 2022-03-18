StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Norwood Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,323,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Norwood Financial by 148.2% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 61,563 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,600,000 after acquiring an additional 36,761 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,284 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Norwood Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,651 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $552,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in Norwood Financial by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 14,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 5,184 shares during the period. 16.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Norwood Financial Company Profile

Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.

