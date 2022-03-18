StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of NWFL stock opened at $28.49 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.71. Norwood Financial has a 12 month low of $24.41 and a 12 month high of $29.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
Norwood Financial (NASDAQ:NWFL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.52 million for the quarter. Norwood Financial had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 31.38%.
Norwood Financial Company Profile (Get Rating)
Norwood Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which offers financial services and traditional banking to individual, business and government customers. It offers debit cards, savings accounts, personal loans, credit card, business lending, and wealth management. The company was founded in 1870 and is headquartered in Honesdale, PA.
