StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $55.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.43 and a 200-day moving average of $55.25. The company has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a PE ratio of -174.97 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. Nuance Communications has a 52-week low of $39.90 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

Nuance Communications ( NASDAQ:NUAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $321.40 million for the quarter. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 7.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nuance Communications will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 5,670 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.29, for a total value of $313,494.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wade G W & Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 8,660 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $477,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 52.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 744 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 5.4% during the third quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 6,992 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $385,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 2.4% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 16,595 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nuance Communications, Inc engages in the provision of conversational artificial intelligence (AI) and ambient clinical intelligence services. It offers a wide range of products and services, including clinical documentation, solutions for clinicians, radiologists and care teams, as well as intelligent customer engagement, and security and biometric solutions for brands.

