StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.

ONVO stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Organovo has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.

Get Organovo alerts:

Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Organovo by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $94,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Organovo in the second quarter worth about $147,000. Finally, Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Organovo during the 4th quarter valued at about $200,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.30% of the company’s stock.

Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Organovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.