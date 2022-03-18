StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the medical research company’s stock.
ONVO stock opened at $3.90 on Friday. Organovo has a one year low of $2.56 and a one year high of $11.25. The stock has a market cap of $33.95 million, a PE ratio of -2.81 and a beta of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.95.
Organovo (NASDAQ:ONVO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The medical research company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter.
Organovo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Organovo Holdings, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing 3D tissues that recapitulate key aspects of human disease. Its 3D human tissue platform includes its proprietary NovoGen Bioprinters, which are automated devices that enable the fabrication of 3D living tissues comprised mammalian cells; and related technologies for preparing bio-inks and bioprinting multicellular tissues with complex architecture.
