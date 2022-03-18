StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of StealthGas (NASDAQ:GASS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of StealthGas from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:GASS opened at $2.23 on Friday. StealthGas has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $3.28. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $84.42 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 1.25.

StealthGas ( NASDAQ:GASS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The shipping company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.01). StealthGas had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a positive return on equity of 1.75%. The company had revenue of $31.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.06 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that StealthGas will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of GASS. Towerview LLC boosted its stake in StealthGas by 167.6% during the 4th quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 3,345,779 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $7,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,095,677 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in StealthGas by 2,023.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 45,241 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 43,110 shares during the period. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in StealthGas during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.82% of the company’s stock.

StealthGas, Inc engages in the provision of international energy seaborne transportation services to liquefied petroleum gas sectors. Its owns fleet of vessels that carry petroleum and petrochemical gas products in liquefied form such as propane, butane, butadiene, isopropane, propylene, and vinyl chloride monomer.

