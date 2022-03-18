StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ VTVT opened at $0.65 on Friday. vTv Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $0.49 and a 12 month high of $3.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.52 million, a PE ratio of -7.22 and a beta of -1.57. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.19.

In related news, major shareholder Ronald O. Perelman sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.15, for a total transaction of $100,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VTVT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in vTv Therapeutics by 117.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,758,124 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,008,000 after buying an additional 950,546 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in vTv Therapeutics by 1,575.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 36,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 34,562 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in vTv Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 68.7% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 52,647 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 21,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

