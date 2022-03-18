StockNews.com Lowers Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,609. Value Line has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Value Line by 197.3% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Value Line by 29.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Value Line by 137.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 854 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Value Line in the fourth quarter worth $99,000. Institutional investors own 7.14% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

