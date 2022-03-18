StockNews.com Lowers Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU) to Hold

Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.
Shares of NASDAQ VALU traded up $6.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $70.04. The company had a trading volume of 18,990 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,609. Value Line has a 12 month low of $26.53 and a 12 month high of $71.84. The stock has a market cap of $668.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.19 and a beta of -0.12. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.74.
Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.97 million for the quarter. Value Line had a net margin of 66.21% and a return on equity of 38.11%.
About Value Line (Get Rating)
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
