StockNews.com Upgrades CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE) to Buy

CECO Environmental (NASDAQ:CECE – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on CECE. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. TheStreet downgraded CECO Environmental from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CECO Environmental from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of CECO Environmental in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.00.

NASDAQ CECE opened at $5.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $201.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22. CECO Environmental has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $9.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.42.

CECO Environmental ( NASDAQ:CECE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. CECO Environmental had a return on equity of 5.96% and a net margin of 0.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that CECO Environmental will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard F. Wallman acquired 5,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.86 per share, for a total transaction of $31,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 7,886 shares of company stock worth $45,216. Company insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CECE. Sphinx Trading LP purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 107.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,634 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 4,469 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in shares of CECO Environmental by 106.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,324 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 4,298 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of CECO Environmental in the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.76% of the company’s stock.

CECO Environmental Corp. engages in the provision of engineering technology and solutions. It offers services in the field of environment, energy, fluid handling, and filtration. The firm operates through the following segments: Energy Solutions, Industrial Solutions and Fluid Handling Solutions. The Energy Solutions segment improves air quality and solves fluid handling needs with market engineered, and customized solutions for the power generation, oil and gas, and petrochemical industries.

