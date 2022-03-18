StockNews.com Upgrades L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR) to “Buy”

L.B. Foster (NASDAQ:FSTR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on FSTR. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of L.B. Foster from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut L.B. Foster from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday.

FSTR traded up $0.48 during trading on Thursday, reaching $15.20. The company had a trading volume of 20,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,238. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.35. L.B. Foster has a 12 month low of $12.62 and a 12 month high of $19.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.32. The company has a market cap of $164.57 million, a P/E ratio of 44.71 and a beta of 0.95.

L.B. Foster ( NASDAQ:FSTR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The basic materials company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.19). L.B. Foster had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 0.83%. The company had revenue of $112.97 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that L.B. Foster will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FSTR. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 35,788 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in L.B. Foster by 53.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 83,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,288,000 after acquiring an additional 29,073 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in L.B. Foster during the fourth quarter worth approximately $24,663,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.16% of the company’s stock.

L.B. Foster Co engages in providing products and services for the rail industry and solutions to support infrastructure projects. It operates through the following segments: Rail Technologies & Services and Infrastructure Solutions. The Rail Technologies & Services segment consists of manufacturing and distribution businesses that provide products and services for freight and passenger railroads and industrial companies.

