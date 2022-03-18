StockNews.com Upgrades Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL) to Strong-Buy

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Scholastic (NASDAQ:SCHL – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Scholastic from a c- rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 17th.

Get Scholastic alerts:

NASDAQ:SCHL opened at $42.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.61. Scholastic has a fifty-two week low of $27.86 and a fifty-two week high of $43.71.

Scholastic ( NASDAQ:SCHL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 16th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Scholastic had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 2.58%. The firm had revenue of $524.20 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 19.3% during the 3rd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 578,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,618,000 after acquiring an additional 93,497 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in Scholastic during the 3rd quarter valued at $496,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in Scholastic by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 146,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,562,000 after acquiring an additional 5,921 shares in the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. lifted its stake in Scholastic by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 181,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,453,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of Scholastic by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 37,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,341,000 after purchasing an additional 15,650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Scholastic Company Profile (Get Rating)

Scholastic Corp. engages in the publication and distribution of children’s books, magazines, and teaching materials. It operates through the following segments: Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution, Education, and International. The Children’s Book Publishing and Distribution segment includes the publication and distribution of children’s books, e-books, media, and interactive products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Scholastic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Scholastic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.