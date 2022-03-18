Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.34 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of ($0.34) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the lowest is ($0.37). Stoneridge reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 666.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full year earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.15) to $0.05. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.89. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The auto parts company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $203.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.03 million. Stoneridge had a net margin of 0.44% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. Stoneridge’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th.

In related news, CEO Jonathan B. Degaynor purchased 12,560 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $19.37 per share, for a total transaction of $243,287.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 60.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 823,704 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 310,953 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 757,687 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $15,449,000 after buying an additional 30,810 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 4.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,043,170 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,773,000 after buying an additional 46,011 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 5.1% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,115 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $947,000 after buying an additional 1,568 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Stoneridge by 4,250.8% during the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,616 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 10,372 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Stoneridge stock opened at $18.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Stoneridge has a 12-month low of $13.64 and a 12-month high of $36.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 169.91 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.14.

Stoneridge, Inc engages in the production of engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. It operates through the following segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and Stoneridge Brazil.

