Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Grows Stock Holdings in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,322 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in B&G Foods by 4.9% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 91,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after buying an additional 4,270 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $840,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in B&G Foods by 20.0% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 2,941 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in B&G Foods during the third quarter worth approximately $5,142,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of B&G Foods by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,910,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,107,000 after purchasing an additional 12,424 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BGS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of B&G Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com raised shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of B&G Foods from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd.

BGS opened at $26.92 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $30.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 0.92. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.09 and a 12-month high of $36.52.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $571.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.15 million. B&G Foods had a net margin of 3.28% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 1.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a $0.475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.06%. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 182.69%.

B&G Foods, Incis a holding company, which engages in the manufacture, sale, and distribution of shelf-stable frozen food, and household products in the U.S., Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, and wine vinegar.

