Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BNDW – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 915 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $208,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.2% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 119,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,550,000 after purchasing an additional 11,105 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 19.0% in the third quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 108,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,649,000 after purchasing an additional 17,315 shares during the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 10.9% in the third quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,550,000 after purchasing an additional 6,848 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 333.1% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 61,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,924,000 after purchasing an additional 47,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moneywise Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 89.9% in the fourth quarter. Moneywise Inc. now owns 53,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after purchasing an additional 25,176 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ BNDW opened at $74.57 on Friday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a one year low of $74.14 and a one year high of $81.37. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.084 per share. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st.

