Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Raises Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BLV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Veery Capital LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Veery Capital LLC now owns 11,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 8.0% in the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 123,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,293,000 after purchasing an additional 9,180 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,158,919 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,276,000 after acquiring an additional 145,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF by 28.8% during the third quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 39,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,116,000 after acquiring an additional 8,895 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $91.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $96.08 and a 200 day moving average of $101.00. Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $89.69 and a 52 week high of $107.11.

Vanguard Bond Index Funds (the Fund), formerly Vanguard Long-Term Bond ETF, seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. It employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.Long Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

