Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. Takes $201,000 Position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK)

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR NYSE Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XNTK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 17.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,018,000 after purchasing an additional 24,127 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 92,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 90,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,693 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 6.4% in the third quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 75,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,750,000 after acquiring an additional 4,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR NYSE Technology ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,198,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA XNTK opened at $133.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.12. SPDR NYSE Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $119.40 and a 1 year high of $177.14.

SPDR Morgan Stanley Technology ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the Morgan Stanley Technology Index. The Morgan Stanley Technology Index is composed purely of electronics-based technology companies. The Technology Index comprises companies drawn from the following technology sub-sectors: computer services; design software; server software, personal computer (PC) software and new media; networking and telecom equipment; server hardware, PC hardware and peripherals; specialized systems, and semiconductors.

