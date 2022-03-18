Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.
Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.
Streamline Health Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.
