Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Streamline Health Solutions (NASDAQ:STRM – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Friday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Separately, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Streamline Health Solutions in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd.

Shares of Streamline Health Solutions stock opened at $1.37 on Friday. Streamline Health Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $1.22 and a fifty-two week high of $2.32. The firm has a market cap of $65.21 million, a PE ratio of -6.85 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of STRM. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $145,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $186,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 129.4% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 348,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after buying an additional 196,789 shares during the period. Herald Investment Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Herald Investment Management Ltd now owns 600,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Streamline Health Solutions by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,137,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,013,000 after buying an additional 112,621 shares during the period. 35.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Streamline Health Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of transformational data-driven solutions for healthcare organizations. Its solutions include Health Information Management (HIM), Coding and CDI, evaluator coding analysis platforms, financial management, and patient care. It also offers audit, custom integration, training, electronic image conversion, and database monitoring services.

