Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Boosts Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,849 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 20,965 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. Bourne Lent Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $690,000 after buying an additional 3,965 shares during the period. TKG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $565,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 23.2% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 86.2% in the 4th quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 11,317 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $985,000 after acquiring an additional 5,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First PREMIER Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 55.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Microchip Technology news, insider Steve Sanghi sold 45,340 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.47, for a total transaction of $3,829,869.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,838 shares of company stock worth $4,290,773 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ MCHP traded up $1.87 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $77.29. The company had a trading volume of 8,166,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,353,201. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.07. The stock has a market cap of $42.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.14, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $64.26 and a 52-week high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.75 billion. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $0.253 dividend. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.41%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a report on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

