Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 1,495 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,545 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,495 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $5,166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TMUS. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 3.2% in the third quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 273,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $34,952,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.4% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 85,016 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $10,857,000 after acquiring an additional 3,555 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 440.0% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,170,084 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $405,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583,063 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $2,827,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in T-Mobile US by 39.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 34,330 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $4,386,000 after buying an additional 9,768 shares in the last quarter. 43.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Neville R. Ray sold 120,000 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.40, for a total value of $14,448,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TMUS traded down $1.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $127.18. The company had a trading volume of 8,571,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,817,130. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $117.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.86. The company has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 53.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a one year low of $101.51 and a one year high of $150.20.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $20.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.12 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 3.78% and a return on equity of 6.18%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.03 EPS. Research analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TMUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $153.00 price objective on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $162.00 price target on shares of T-Mobile US in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.14.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

