Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Buys 3,675 Shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 105,556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,675 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $16,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lewis Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 5,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,076 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 163 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in Travelers Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 71,970 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $11,258,000 after acquiring an additional 584 shares during the period. Finally, Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Travelers Companies in the fourth quarter worth $296,000. Institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Travelers Companies alerts:

In other Travelers Companies news, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 66,522 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.47, for a total value of $11,340,005.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,000 shares of Travelers Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.12, for a total value of $348,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 163,026 shares of company stock worth $27,862,876. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TRV traded down $0.72 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $180.31. The stock had a trading volume of 3,884,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,653,940. The company has a market capitalization of $43.55 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.12. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.44 and a 1 year high of $181.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

Several brokerages have commented on TRV. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Travelers Companies from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com cut Travelers Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $165.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.93.

Travelers Companies Profile (Get Rating)

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TRV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.