Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Grows Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 41.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,472 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 19,523 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $12,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENPH. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 22,648 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,159,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 961,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,554,000 after buying an additional 47,109 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $7,825,000 after buying an additional 3,599 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Enphase Energy by 77.4% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 299,130 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,929,000 after buying an additional 130,525 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy by 17.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 524,708 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 76,114 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP David A. Ranhoff sold 15,376 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $2,503,366.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.71, for a total transaction of $5,541,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 248,077 shares of company stock worth $41,821,835 in the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ENPH traded up $3.67 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $184.52. 3,167,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,607,172. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $108.88 and a 12-month high of $282.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $148.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $178.89. The firm has a market cap of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.31 and a beta of 1.29.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.14. Enphase Energy had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 39.09%. The company had revenue of $412.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $399.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Enphase Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 55.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ENPH. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $227.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $220.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of Enphase Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Enphase Energy from $313.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $234.99.

Enphase Energy, Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture and sale of micro inverter systems for the solar photovoltaic industry. Its products include IQ 7 Microinverter Series, IQ Battery, IQ Envoy, IQ Microinverter Accessories, IQ Envoy Accessories and Enlighten & Apps. The company was founded by Raghuveer R.

