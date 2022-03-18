Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $10.52 Million Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 3.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 110,776 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $10,523,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,844,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152,766 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 37,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 621,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,932,000 after purchasing an additional 18,236 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 562.1% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 13,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 11,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,941,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,118,000 after purchasing an additional 22,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total value of $3,248,299.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

PM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Philip Morris International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.57.

Shares of PM traded up $0.57 on Friday, reaching $93.90. 9,503,442 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,170,603. The firm has a market cap of $145.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.78. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $85.64 and a 12 month high of $112.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.97.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $8.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.75 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 106.51% and a net margin of 11.08%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 23rd. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.76%.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

