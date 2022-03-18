Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.42 Million Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 396,561 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,694 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Intel were worth $20,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $727,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its stake in Intel by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,511 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Intel by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,235,326 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,528,991,000 after buying an additional 1,378,548 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in Intel by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 514,526 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $28,885,000 after buying an additional 200,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Hoagland & Co. grew its stake in Intel by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. now owns 44,122 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after buying an additional 4,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 5,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $44.27 per share, with a total value of $247,912.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

INTC stock traded up $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $47.45. 45,188,578 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 41,420,609. Intel Co. has a one year low of $43.63 and a one year high of $68.49. The stock has a market cap of $193.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.36 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 30.04%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Intel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Friday, February 18th. UBS Group set a $53.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $70.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.83.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

