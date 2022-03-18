Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $20.99 Million Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd reduced its position in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 111,306 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,595 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in PayPal were worth $20,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC raised its stake in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 154.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,654,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. 78.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman purchased 7,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $124.57 per share, with a total value of $995,812.58. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.85 per share, for a total transaction of $499,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded up $6.61 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $118.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 31,648,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,665,770. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $92.25 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $138.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $132.01 and a 200-day moving average of $196.53.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $224.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.61.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

