Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $3.77 Million Position in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd cut its holdings in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 87,248 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s holdings in Warner Music Group were worth $3,767,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 100.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 201.3% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Capital Square LLC bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $229,000. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 13.8% in the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. bought a new position in Warner Music Group in the third quarter valued at about $252,000. Institutional investors own 19.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WMG traded up $1.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $37.21. 1,918,523 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,786. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.36. Warner Music Group Corp. has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $50.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $37.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.16 billion, a PE ratio of 48.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.07.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 481.86% and a net margin of 7.04%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Ai Entertainment Holdings Llc sold 4,356,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total transaction of $177,142,608.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lincoln E. Benet sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $712,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,396,680 shares of company stock valued at $178,545,409 over the last 90 days. 76.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Warner Music Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on Warner Music Group from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 19th. Redburn Partners upgraded Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Warner Music Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.42.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

