Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd Has $97.46 Million Stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VWOB – Get Rating) by 26.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,254,980 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 259,859 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.0% of Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd owned approximately 2.96% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares worth $97,461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 10,522.2% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $240,000. Systelligence LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 150.1% during the 4th quarter. Systelligence LLC now owns 98,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,672,000 after buying an additional 59,300 shares during the last quarter. Wavelength Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at $11,759,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 219 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ VWOB traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, reaching $69.81. 497,642 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 483,101. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $80.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $72.81 and a 200-day moving average of $76.29.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.269 per share. This represents a $3.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 1st. This is a boost from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.26.

